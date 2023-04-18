Home » Prison for subject who tried to kill his sister and brother-in-law with a corvo in Ciudad Arce – Diario La Página
Thanks to the abundant evidence presented at trial, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained more than 22 years in prison for Pablo René Ríos Vásquez for having attempted to murder his sister and brother-in-law.

According to investigations, the event happened on March 26 of last year, in Ciudad Arce, La Libertad.

According to the Prosecutor’s information, Vásquez was in a drunken state, when his sister Gloria Elizabeth Ríos went out to buy tortillas and demanded that he stop drinking; Her defendant reacted violently, insulted her, then threatened her with death and followed her with a corvo in her hand.

The lady managed to take refuge in her house, where her spouse, Manuel Ismael Romero Valle, was located, who intervened to prevent the attack on his wife, but resulted in multiple wounds with a knife.

After the attack, the victims managed to calm down the assailant and called the National Civil Police (PNC) to report the incident.

The prompt intervention of the police authorities made it possible to capture Vásquez in flagrante, and they managed to bring him to justice.

