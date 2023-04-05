Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick. Presentation Sacred Oils.

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday: We pray for children and youth

7:00 am: Eucharist

10:00 am: Children’s Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Youth Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Crossroads.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

6:45 pm: Easter for adults.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.

12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.

7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.

Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.

7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

Eucharists:

7:00 а.m., 09:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.

confessions

8:00 а.m., 12:00 m., 5:00 p.m. y 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 a.m.: Confessions.

12:00 pm: Eucharist.

12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.

The Twelve Apostles Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.

5:30 p.m.: Confessions.

6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.

Catedral Metropolitana

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

7:00 a.m.: Holy Mass.

10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.

5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.

6:00 pm: Holy Mass.

Jesus Nazareno Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.

10:00 am: Eucharist for the sick and elderly of the Parish.

From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Family Easter. Sharing of the whole family. Tulio Ospina School.

6:00 pm: Eucharist and confessions.

Saint Joseph Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday: Presentation of the Sacred Oils, Sense of Pain and the Cross

10:30 am: Children’s Easter.

3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.

5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.

7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.

7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.