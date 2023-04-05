Home News Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Wednesday
News

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Wednesday

by admin
Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Wednesday

Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick. Presentation Sacred Oils.

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday: We pray for children and youth

7:00 am: Eucharist

10:00 am: Children’s Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Youth Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Crossroads.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

6:45 pm: Easter for adults.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday
7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.

12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.

7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.

Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.

7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

Eucharists:

7:00 а.m., 09:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.

confessions

8:00 а.m., 12:00 m., 5:00 p.m. y 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 a.m.: Confessions.

12:00 pm: Eucharist.

12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.

It may interest you: Holy Week Program 2023 San Ignacio de Loyola Parish


The Twelve Apostles Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.

5:30 p.m.: Confessions.

6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.

Catedral Metropolitana

April 5 – Holy Wednesday
7:00 a.m.: Holy Mass.

10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.

5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.

6:00 pm: Holy Mass.

Jesus Nazareno Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.

See also  Sirianni, scientist of the Webb telescope: "We will see the stars as they are born and we will understand the dawn of the Big Bang"

10:00 am: Eucharist for the sick and elderly of the Parish.

From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Family Easter. Sharing of the whole family. Tulio Ospina School.

6:00 pm: Eucharist and confessions.

Saint Joseph Parish

April 5 – Holy Wednesday: Presentation of the Sacred Oils, Sense of Pain and the Cross

10:30 am: Children’s Easter.

3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.

5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.

7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.

It may interest you: Find out here the schedules of the transmissions of this Semana Mayor by Televid

You may also be interested in

You may also like

Civil air defense + technical defense to build...

EQS-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Nordex SE launches an approximately...

There is an emergency article in the constitution,...

The military side of the university town

Governor Luna delivered 2 thousand tickets for the...

Donald Trump gives his first statement after being...

Set off an upsurge in afforestation and greening...

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public...

Judge opens trial against probable perpetrators of death...

eight mobile points to register your ID in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy