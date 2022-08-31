Network civilization is an important part of social civilization under the new situation and an important area for building a strong network country. The 2022 China Cyber ​​Civilization Conference held in Tianjin from August 28th to 29th, with the theme of “promoting the new trend of the times and building a network civilization”, will exchange experience in the construction of network civilization from all walks of life, jointly seek a new chapter in the era of network civilization, and advocate shaping the new trend of the times. And purify the cyberspace, and build a beautiful spiritual home on the Internet. The conference was co-hosted by the Central Network Information Office, the Central Civilization Office, the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Tianjin Municipal People’s Government.

Spreading positive energy, the construction of network civilization in the new era has achieved remarkable results

At this conference, Zhang Liming, the squad leader of the power distribution emergency repair team of the Transportation Inspection Department of the State Grid Tianjin Binhai Power Supply Branch, and the “model of the times”, jointly issued the “Tianjin Declaration on Building a Network Civilization” together with other representatives. “Everyone must be a good leader of online public welfare, let the Internet become a habitat of moral civilization, and let the new wind of the times fill the cyberspace.” Zhang Liming has participated in more than 120 online and offline lectures in recent years, with an audience of more than 60,000 people.

At the Summit Forum on Internet Integrity Construction of the Conference, the “China Internet Integrity Development Report 2022″ was released, showing that my country’s Internet Integrity Construction has significantly increased the standardization, the integrity mechanism has been accelerated, the publicity and education have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, the social practice has been rich and colorful, and the punishment for dishonesty has been effective. There are five obvious characteristics, and the overall situation of my country’s network integrity construction continues to improve.

Wang Yun, director of the Tianjin Municipal Committee’s Cyberspace Administration and secretary of the Party Committee of the Tianjin Big Data Management Center, said that “patriotic integrity, pragmatic innovation, openness and inclusiveness” interprets the moral pursuit and value orientation of Haihe’s children, “We explore the use of numbers and integrity to drive digital civilization. Do good, and make digital civilization better for the people.”

“Look at our Gannan specialties such as marinated yak meat, morels, fried highland barley…” In the cloud account exhibition area, Zhuoma, a Tibetan anchor from Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, was showing his hometown’s specialties in the live broadcast room, “My two accounts Now I have more than 100,000 and 470,000 fans respectively, and I want to help the villagers sell more local specialties through short video live broadcast.” Zhuoma said.

“The construction of network civilization requires enterprises to take more responsibility and help the masses to achieve wealth and income through network platforms.” Zou Yongqiang, chief technology officer of Cloud Account (Tianjin) Sharing Economy Information Consulting Co., Ltd., introduced. Cloud Account set up a secondary headquarters in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture to train online marketers to attract local agricultural and sideline products. In 2021, the revenue will be 584 million yuan, and the revenue in the first half of this year has reached 1.6 times the level of last year.

Improve legal supervision and create a clear cyberspace

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, relevant departments have insisted on putting the rule of law in a more prominent position. At this conference, many guests mentioned the importance of good laws and regulations to the construction of network civilization.

“Since 2019, we have cleaned up more than 20 billion illegal and bad information, and nearly 1.4 billion accounts.” Sheng Ronghua, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, introduced that in response to more prominent problems such as cyber violence, cyber army, cyber black public relations, etc. , the Central Cyberspace Administration of China has concentrated its efforts on rectification in conjunction with the “Qinglang” series of special actions to provide a strong guarantee for the creation of a good network ecology.

In order to effectively protect the rights and interests of netizens, under the guidance of the Central Network Information Office, the special work of online rumor debunking label “Let Online Rumors Have Nowhere to Hide” hosted by the China Internet Joint Rumor Refuting Platform was officially launched at this conference. On the one hand, the rumor-defying label work exposes rumors, effectively suppressing the space for online rumors to spread, and reducing the negative impact of online rumors; on the other hand, expanding the coverage of rumor-defying voices and attracting more online platforms.

“In the past few years, with the successive promulgation and implementation of laws such as the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law, my country’s legal system in the field of network data security has been relatively complete. In the next step, we must focus on promoting the development and utilization of network data. It is necessary to improve the whole-process data compliance and regulatory rules system, and build a standardized data trading market, said Shi Jianzhong, vice president of China University of Political Science and Law.

“After the establishment of the Beijing Internet Court, it will take the initiative to play an exemplary role in establishing rules, improving systems, and digital governance, deepening the judicial governance of cyberspace, and promoting the construction of cyber civilization.” Zhang Wen, president of the Beijing Internet Court, said that the Internet Court will pass judicial The referee ensures that digital technology operates on the track of the rule of law.

“We hope to work with the industry to build an open, innovative and secure digital ecosystem by strictly adhering to the bottom line of corporate compliance, promoting industry ecological compliance, and exploring new rules for data development,” said Jiang Bo, vice president of legal affairs at Tencent Group. Only with legal compliance can the digital economy and digital society develop in a healthy and long-term manner.

The construction of network civilization helps to promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture

“Under the influence of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, offline cross-border exchanges have been affected. We have launched a series of products with a sense of history, technology and fashion to help the visibility and popularity of China‘s excellent traditional culture in the cloud significantly increase.” Editor-in-Chief of China Daily Han Lei said, “We will promote Chinese culture to go out and introduce more excellent cultures with Chinese characteristics, Chinese spirit and Chinese wisdom to the world.”

“In the era of Internet communication, the wide application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and big data has injected new vitality into the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese medicine, adding new vitality.” Zhang Boli, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that at present, “Internet + Traditional Chinese Medicine” has become a consensus on the transformation and development of traditional Chinese medicine in the new era. “In the process of prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the equal emphasis on Chinese and Western medicine have demonstrated the unique charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture and enhanced the people’s national and cultural self-confidence.”

Lei Yu, curator of the Sanxingdui Museum, said that an upward-oriented cyberspace is becoming an important carrier for disseminating Chinese excellent traditional culture and promoting positive energy.

The construction of network civilization focuses on practice. It is necessary to focus on all aspects of cyberspace content construction, cultural construction, moral construction, rule of law construction, ecological construction, etc., and concentrate superior resources to launch a number of brand demonstration projects. Wang Xiujun, chairman of the China Internet Development Foundation, said, “We have joined a group of high-quality online content production and dissemination enterprises to raise social funds and set up a special fund for China‘s positive energy online communication.”

The guests said that they will take this China Cyber ​​Civilization Conference as an opportunity to promote the new wind and uprightness, purify the network ecology, cultivate a positive, healthy and positive network culture, and build a network civilization construction pattern that is jointly built and shared by all parties. .