News from Yongzhou Daily (reporter Wu Lin, correspondent Xiao Lin) On the morning of March 31, the 2023 work conference of the City Development Group was held. Vice Mayor Liu Weihua attended and delivered a speech.

In 2022, the City Urban Development Group will comprehensively promote project construction, prevent debt risks, and deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises, fully demonstrating the responsibility and responsibility of state-owned enterprises. The annual investment in key projects was 3.892 billion yuan, 80.7% higher than the plan at the beginning of the year; 5.388 billion yuan in market-oriented financing and special bonds were in place, 79.6% higher than the plan at the beginning of the year; the scale of assets exceeded 59.658 billion yuan, an increase of 10.1% over the previous year; the credit of the main body of the enterprise The grade was successfully promoted to AA+, which laid a solid foundation for the reform and transformation of the group company and the high-quality development of central cities.

Liu Weihua demanded that the party’s leadership should be strengthened and the direction of enterprise reform and development be well set. It is necessary to be in a quasi-political direction, serve the overall situation of development, stimulate endogenous power, and promote the steady improvement of the economic benefits of enterprises. It is necessary to focus on the main responsibility and main business, and promote the high-quality development of enterprises. We must pay close attention to project construction and show new responsibilities in strengthening the “one core”. It is necessary to seize opportunities to “seek” projects, speed up progress to “grasp” projects, strictly and practically “manage” projects, and promote high-quality development of enterprises with good project management. We must pay close attention to transformation and reform, and step up to a new level in industrial operation. It is necessary to improve the modern enterprise system, promote market-oriented operation, and revitalize asset resources. It is necessary to pay close attention to risk prevention and control, and polish a new background in security development. It is necessary to strengthen the red line of decision-making risk, the line of defense for debt risk, and the bottom line of safe production, so as to serve the overall security with the stability of one domain. It is necessary to insist on consolidating the foundation and strengthening the foundation, and consolidate the support of enterprise development. It is necessary to strengthen the leadership of party building, team building, integrity and self-discipline, and create a good environment for enterprise reform and development.