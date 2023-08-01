Home » Prosecuted mother accused of burning her daughter’s hands as punishment – ​​news
News

by admin
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation in its strategy to prioritize crimes that threaten the integrity of children and adolescents, in Arauca in recent days managed to capture a woman investigated for her alleged responsibility in the crime of intrafamily violence.

A Prosecutor from the Arauca Section managed to get a judge with guarantee control functions to prosecute a mother as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

According to the investigation, the events occurred on July 14, in the Cañas Bravas corregimiento, jurisdiction of the municipality of Arauquita (Arauca), when the woman assaulted her five-year-old daughter, burning her hands with a knife, while seem to ignore him.

Once the case was known through social networks, in an articulated work, investigators from the CTI and the National Police managed to identify the mother and made the capture effective on July 26 on a public highway in the Araucanian capital.

The video about the case was known through social networks, later the authorities began an investigation to find the alleged aggressor:

Source: Attorney General’s Office

