In different events, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation managed to have seven people sentenced by knowledge judges to sentences ranging from 3 to 7 years in prison, for the crime of aggravated domestic violence, in the department of Arauca, which occurred between the years 2020 and 2022.

The convicted were captured by court order requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and materialized by the National Police between March 2021 and August 2022.

Brother Case

The first event occurred in October 2020 and later in December 2021, when Luis Alexander Torres physically and verbally mistreated his sister Nancy Esperanza Torres. The attack occurred in the middle of an argument over a house inheritance. Torres was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison.

Stepfather and mother case

Likewise, a couple was sentenced to 4 years 2 months in prison for having mistreated two minors aged 9 and 10. According to investigations, the man, who, taking advantage of the fact that he was the stepfather of the victims, hit them with blunt objects such as sticks and tubes in different parts of the body in front of his mother, who allowed the attacks.

Case Son who assaulted his parents

Wilmer de la Cruz Castillo was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in jail for physically assaulting his 56 and 46-year-old parents. According to the investigations, the man beat them because his parents did not give him money for the consumption of hallucinogenic substances. This event occurred over two years.

Sentimental couples case

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to have 3 men sentenced to 3 years in prison who beat their former girlfriends out of jealousy.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

