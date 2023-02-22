Home News Prosecutor charged alias Pato, alleged leader of the ELN, with murder – news
Prosecutor charged alias Pato, alleged leader of the ELN, with murder – news

A specialized prosecutor’s office in Arauca filed charges against Carlos Alberto Osorio Giraldo, alias Pato, the alleged leader of the Omaira Montoya commission of the Domingo Laín Sáenz front of the ELN, for the crimes of homicide of a protected person.

According to the investigations carried out, alias Pato would have participated in complicity with another man known by the alias El Negro in the armed attack in which a farmer identified as Omar Higuera Hernández died.

The events investigated occurred in the village of Los Chorros, jurisdiction of the municipality of Arauquita, on March 8, 2017.

Osorio Giraldo, who is convicted and serving a sentence in the maximum security prison of Cómbita (Boyacá), did not accept the accusation made by the Prosecutor’s Office before the Municipal Court of Arauquita.

The subject is being held for the crimes of taking hostages, exaction or arbitrary contributions, illegal recruitment, terrorism, use of minors in the commission of crimes and rebellion.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

