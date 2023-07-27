Prosecutor responds to Petro’s letter

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, expressed her concern and questioned the participation of corrupt officials in the country’s electoral process.

The official highlighted that some popularly elected and disciplinary sanctioned are seeking to violate a decision of the Constitutional Court, registering as candidates for public corporations.

Said pronouncement of the Porocuradora, is given after a letter sent by President Gustavo Petro in which it is stated that he will not name a replacement for the Mayor’s Office of Riohacha (La Guajira) after a sanction against José Ramiro Bermúdez since April.

The Attorney made reference to the provisional suspension of the mayor of Riohacha and pointed out that said precautionary measure, imposed without restrictions by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, is being used as a basis for not complying with the suspension and continuing in the electoral contest.

In this sense, the head of the Control Body expressed her concern about the example of respect for the legal system and democracy that this represents on the part of some of the country’s political leaders.

He emphasized that all authorities, including the president of the republic, must obey the decisions of the Constitutional Court, the highest body that determines the legality of the rule of law in Colombia.

The Attorney recalled that the Constitutional Court has endorsed that the Attorney General’s Office be the entity in charge of investigating, judging and punishing public servants, including those of popular election, with the ratification of the Council of State.

The official expressed her concern that, at this electoral moment, institutional chaos is being generated and sanctioned and disqualified people are allowed to have the possibility of registering and being candidates, which could affect democracy and the rule of law in the country. .