Openjobmetis Varese, Gabe Brown is coming

According to La Prealpina, Openjobmetis Varese has reached an agreement with Gabe Brown, the 23-year-old forward who left Michigan State in 2022.

Still no news on the new coach front.

Brown spent his rookie season under the control of the Toronto Raptors, who rerouted him to the G League at Raptors 905. In the developmental league, he had a total of 48 games, averaging 12.2 points (44% FG, 38% three on 6+ attempts, 92% free throws) and 3.8 rebounds in 25 minutes.

The forward played the recent Las Vegas Summer League with the Phoenix Suns (8.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals in 23 minutes per game).

In this video some athletic moves by Brown last season, including an ‘Eastbay dunk’ at N.1:

