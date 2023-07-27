Washington Post on Meloni from Biden: “Aggressive with Rai journalists”

WASHINGTON. Giorgia Meloni’s arrival in Washington arouses the curiosity of the Americans and the newspapers, usually not so attentive to the visit of an Italian prime minister. “The star of the extreme right” headlines the Washington Post, in a long introductory article on who this leader who grew up in a post-fascist political hotbed and became leader of the European Conservatives, supporter of the Atlantic pact and of the Ukrainian resistance against Russian invasion.

Just to make herself better known and give a more reassuring image of herself to US public opinion, the premier is planning an interview with a US newspaper. Meanwhile, in the long x-ray of the Prime Minister, the Watergate newspaper also dwells on more controversial aspects, typical attitudes of right-wing sovereign and populist leaders. On the defense of LGBTQ rights, on the awareness and belief in the fight against climate change and on the relationship with journalists.

There is no name of Roberto Saviano, the writer purged from public television, but the article refers to the fact that «the Meloni government is accused of aggressive campaigns against left-wing journalists in Rai» and «has sued other reporters”. Just like Saviano, who ended up on trial for the complaints of Meloni and the Northern League Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

It is true, as the Washington Post points out, that thanks to unconditional support for the Ukrainian cause, Meloni has “joined the select club of far-right leaders invited to the White House by Joe Biden” (unlike the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro or the ‘Hungarian Viktor Orban), but distances still remain with the American president. Surely the relationship between the press and power is a sensitive issue around the White House.

The intolerance bordering on contempt for the media and the role of fourth power is a vivid memory of the Republican presidency of Donald Trump, Meloni’s point of reference for years. Today the premier in the Oval Office will find the Democrat Biden welcoming her. The answer that yesterday, to a direct question, was provided by the US administration spokesman is indicative of how different the principles are: “The United States is never shy when it comes to addressing issues related to human rights, civil rights and freedom of ‘expression”.