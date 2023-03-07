Home News Prosecutor’s Office accuses Diego Oviedo of attempted murder and asks to remain in prison – Diario La Página
News

Prosecutor’s Office accuses Diego Oviedo of attempted murder and asks to remain in prison – Diario La Página

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office accuses Diego Oviedo of attempted murder and asks to remain in prison – Diario La Página

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), presented this Monday, before the Justice of the Peace of Zaragoza, a requirement against Diego Marcelo Oviedo Ávalos, whom he accuses of attempted murder and requested provisional detention.

The defendant “tried to murder” on February 17 the young Christian Medrano, who was beaten causing head trauma, hand fractures and various injuries, while they were playing a friendly soccer game on the fields of the Vía Tuscania residential area. The public complaint was filed by the victim’s girlfriend and the case went viral on social media.

The prosecutor in the case said Monday that the evidence that has been collected for this case, in order to substantiate the requirement, incriminates the defendant with attempted murder. “A visual inspection of the scene and other evidence has been carried out,” she said.

For his part, Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado confirmed that Oviedo Ávalos has been charged with the crime of attempted murder.

“The viciousness with which the victim’s injuries were caused gave us no doubt to the Attorney General of the Republic to attribute this classification to the facts. Up to this moment we continue to maintain that they tried to kill the victim in that soccer match,” the official added.

See also  Ministry of Communications: Do a good job in epidemic prevention and control during Spring Festival travel_ Securities Times Network

So far, he said that they have conducted interviews and tests to verify the aggression and establish the seriousness of the injuries caused to the victim.

Delgado added that in this case, the law does not allow reconciliation, and denied that there was an attempt between the attacker and the victim to reach an economic agreement to withdraw the complaint and not go to jail.

You may also like

Mammoth bone find on Soest attic – Westphalia-Lippe...

Winter storm leaves US at least 13 dead...

Supersalud extended special surveillance measure of Asmet Salud

“No happy year for women in top politics”

The high-quality development of civil affairs to benefit...

Aid for the earthquake zones: we’re looking |...

Reversible lanes are enabled in Troncal del Norte,...

$20 million reward for criminals in rural Valledupar

Nord Stream: Putin’s long arm in German politics?...

Anabel Belloso affirms that former FMLN officials are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy