The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), presented this Monday, before the Justice of the Peace of Zaragoza, a requirement against Diego Marcelo Oviedo Ávalos, whom he accuses of attempted murder and requested provisional detention.

The defendant “tried to murder” on February 17 the young Christian Medrano, who was beaten causing head trauma, hand fractures and various injuries, while they were playing a friendly soccer game on the fields of the Vía Tuscania residential area. The public complaint was filed by the victim’s girlfriend and the case went viral on social media.

The prosecutor in the case said Monday that the evidence that has been collected for this case, in order to substantiate the requirement, incriminates the defendant with attempted murder. “A visual inspection of the scene and other evidence has been carried out,” she said.

For his part, Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado confirmed that Oviedo Ávalos has been charged with the crime of attempted murder.

#Request | This afternoon, the @FGR_SV has submitted a request for Diego Marcelo Oviedo Ávalos to remain in prison while the investigations continue. Oviedo is accused of trying to assassinate a person during a soccer match. pic.twitter.com/jAAUBArU2k — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) March 6, 2023

“The viciousness with which the victim’s injuries were caused gave us no doubt to the Attorney General of the Republic to attribute this classification to the facts. Up to this moment we continue to maintain that they tried to kill the victim in that soccer match,” the official added.

So far, he said that they have conducted interviews and tests to verify the aggression and establish the seriousness of the injuries caused to the victim.

Delgado added that in this case, the law does not allow reconciliation, and denied that there was an attempt between the attacker and the victim to reach an economic agreement to withdraw the complaint and not go to jail.