Zulma Rey protagonist of the first tense moment in MasterChef

Zulma Rey lived an uncomfortable moment in MasterChef

In the selection of the members of the teams, Juan Pablo Barragán and Zulma Rey were last. What felt like an awkward moment for both participants. However, both took what happened with the best attitude.

Zulma Rey burst into tears minutes later during the test, as the blue team she was on entered several moments of crisis during the challenge, as they had planned nine dishes but really only needed three, which was transferred under pressure with the development of activities in the kitchen.

What triggered the crying of the actress was the moment in which the dishes were being prepared for the diners, which increased the pressure of the team members. One of the instructions for this was addressed to Zulma, who was asked to leave the place where she was to finish the dish. Which ended up spilling the glass of her patience.

“I did not feel that they were speaking to me well, I think that above all, you have to be a person and treat people with affection”, assured the actress.

Then the chef Jorge Raush asked Rey not to move away from his position and to the contrary, support his team. To which the actress replied: “I want to help, but they won’t let me” and she expressed her anger with tears. Noticing this, her companions, Luces and Martha Isabel went to meet her to comfort her.