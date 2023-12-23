Prosecutor’s Office monitors abandoned minors at El Dorado airport

The Attorney General’s Office carried out a verification of the immigration situation and the possible abandonment of minors at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá.

In a meeting called at the request of the Attorney General’s Office Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), the Public Ministry investigated the context of the rescue of unaccompanied minors in the air terminal, urging the thorough review of the requests and accreditation of family members within the rights restoration processes.

During the meeting, the Public ministry requested the competent authorities to report on the necessary measures to verify the presence of minors in international areas of the airport, with similar conditions of permanence and accompaniment. Likewise, the implementation of actions to guarantee the integrity of minors and activate protection measures was required.

It was agreed to develop a work plan to address the situation of minors in international areas of the country’s airports, which will include interviews and protocols to verify their rights by Migration Colombia and the ICBF. The execution of a dissemination campaign against the unsafe migration of minors was also defined, as well as the holding of workshops for general services staff at airports, with the aim of detecting unaccompanied minors in these areas.

The Attorney General’s Office, through the Delegate for the Defense of the Rights of Children, Adolescents, the Family and Women, confirmed its administrative and judicial intervention in defense of the rights of minors.

