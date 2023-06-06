Home » Prosecutor’s Office suspends the arrest warrant for “Antonio García” of the ELN
News

Prosecutor’s Office suspends the arrest warrant for “Antonio García” of the ELN

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office suspends the arrest warrant for “Antonio García” of the ELN

The ELN chief is not part of the team negotiating with the Colombian government, although he has been in favor of this process and with the lifting of the arrest warrant the door could be opened for him to join.

The prosecutor defended himself in his speech from the accusations and criticism that, in his words, he has received for not supporting total peace.

“I have received all kinds of accusations. A traitor to the country, some have told me; seditious, others have told me,” said Barbosa, who stressed that, on the contrary, he has never “loaded a rifle” and has always been with the Constitution and law.

Barbosa took advantage of the occasion to lash out at the Government and criticize the lack of action on security.

“There is a collapse in terms of security and justice due to what has been happening in the national territory in the last six months (…) Where is the policy to prevent violations of human rights, where is the policy to prevent recruiting?” he questioned.

The Colombian government and the ELN are carrying out the third round of peace negotiations in Cuba, after having passed through Venezuela and Mexico in the first two.

One of the objectives is to achieve a ceasefire that allows a respite from violence in Colombian territory while negotiations are underway.

With information from EFE*

See also  They commemorate the second May 10 of the Born with Love Law – Diario La Página

You may also like

Mediterranean University – Articles – 23 May

José Atilio Benítez and his wife must return...

Prosecutor investigates possible irregular modification of the municipal...

Conte attacks Meloni: “The government is late on...

How to choose a university degree that you...

Driven by AI to 2024, Oppenheimer Claims From...

During the college entrance examination, Changsha traffic police...

Delfín falls by a landslide on his visit...

Valledupar enjoyed the emotions of the best national...

Lagarde ahead on rates, inflation too high From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy