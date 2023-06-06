Prosecutor’s Office suspends the arrest warrant for “Antonio García” of the ELN

The ELN chief is not part of the team negotiating with the Colombian government, although he has been in favor of this process and with the lifting of the arrest warrant the door could be opened for him to join.

The prosecutor defended himself in his speech from the accusations and criticism that, in his words, he has received for not supporting total peace.

“I have received all kinds of accusations. A traitor to the country, some have told me; seditious, others have told me,” said Barbosa, who stressed that, on the contrary, he has never “loaded a rifle” and has always been with the Constitution and law.

Barbosa took advantage of the occasion to lash out at the Government and criticize the lack of action on security.

“There is a collapse in terms of security and justice due to what has been happening in the national territory in the last six months (…) Where is the policy to prevent violations of human rights, where is the policy to prevent recruiting?” he questioned.

The Colombian government and the ELN are carrying out the third round of peace negotiations in Cuba, after having passed through Venezuela and Mexico in the first two.

One of the objectives is to achieve a ceasefire that allows a respite from violence in Colombian territory while negotiations are underway.

With information from EFE*