Protest day: pharmacies in Hamburg close on Wednesday > – News

Status: 06/13/2023 2:23 p.m Anyone who needs medication could stand in front of closed pharmacies in Hamburg on Wednesday. Pharmacists then protest nationwide against the health policy of the federal government.

“With persistent delivery bottlenecks, increasing bureaucracy, rising costs and stagnating fees, it is unfortunately becoming less and less attractive for young people to work in the pharmacy – or even run their own pharmacy,” said Kai-Peter Siemsen, President of the Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists. But Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) initially rejected the demands of the pharmacists’ associations for higher fees. “The statutory health insurance companies are complaining about financial problems, the finance minister is cutting the funds. Under these circumstances, there is currently no room for higher fees for pharmacists,” Lauterbach told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

Chamber of Pharmacists: Supply of medicines via emergency service

With the closure, the Hamburg pharmacies are taking part in the nationwide campaign of young pharmaceutical talent under the motto “Against future theft”. According to the Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists, the supply of medicines is secured via emergency pharmacies. These are online at www.aponet.de/apotheke/notdienstsuche listed.

In Hamburg, the number of pharmacies has been declining for years. In 2022, according to the Chamber of Pharmacists, there were still 377 pharmacies – 60 fewer than ten years earlier. According to the Chamber of Pharmacists, almost all pharmacies are currently having difficulties finding enough specialists.