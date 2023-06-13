Home » Protest day: pharmacies in Hamburg close on Wednesday > – News
News

Protest day: pharmacies in Hamburg close on Wednesday > – News

by admin
Protest day: pharmacies in Hamburg close on Wednesday > – News

Status: 06/13/2023 2:23 p.m

Anyone who needs medication could stand in front of closed pharmacies in Hamburg on Wednesday. Pharmacists then protest nationwide against the health policy of the federal government.

“With persistent delivery bottlenecks, increasing bureaucracy, rising costs and stagnating fees, it is unfortunately becoming less and less attractive for young people to work in the pharmacy – or even run their own pharmacy,” said Kai-Peter Siemsen, President of the Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists. But Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) initially rejected the demands of the pharmacists’ associations for higher fees. “The statutory health insurance companies are complaining about financial problems, the finance minister is cutting the funds. Under these circumstances, there is currently no room for higher fees for pharmacists,” Lauterbach told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

Chamber of Pharmacists: Supply of medicines via emergency service

With the closure, the Hamburg pharmacies are taking part in the nationwide campaign of young pharmaceutical talent under the motto “Against future theft”. According to the Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists, the supply of medicines is secured via emergency pharmacies. These are online at www.aponet.de/apotheke/notdienstsuche listed.

In Hamburg, the number of pharmacies has been declining for years. In 2022, according to the Chamber of Pharmacists, there were still 377 pharmacies – 60 fewer than ten years earlier. According to the Chamber of Pharmacists, almost all pharmacies are currently having difficulties finding enough specialists.

Further information

A current wave of scarlet fever makes it clear how scarce some medicines are in the Hanseatic city. Pharmacists form networks. (04/28/2023)
more

See also  Kumpir (Turkish baked potato) with feta cheese and salsa | > - Guide - Cooking
Sign of a pharmacy in Hamburg. © picture alliance / Bildagentur-online/Ohde Photo: Ohde

Pharmacists went on strike in Hamburg on Wednesday. It was about fee cuts for prescription drugs. (10/19/2022)
more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | Hamburg Journal | 06/13/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

NDR Logo

You may also like

U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends

Edict 1st. notice Disleyner Moreno Zúñiga

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump...

Farmers in Mexico jailed after protests for fair...

In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated...

Special Olympics guests in Rottenburg: combine carnival and...

Praying in an airplane

“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower...

Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

Monagas lynx champion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy