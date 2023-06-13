Home » Biathlon ace squall bitten by snake in garden
A snake bite brought biathlon star Johannes Thingnes Bö a visit to the emergency room. The Norwegian was attacked by a viper – probably a adder – while gardening in his home garden, he told the broadcaster NRK.

“I saw a little blood flow from the calf, and then I saw two punctures,” said the five-time Olympic champion, who didn’t notice the bite at first. The hospital determined that there was no further danger. “Let’s hope the snake gives me the same magical superpowers that Spider-Man got from the spider bite,” Boe joked.

Pre-season with mishaps

The pre-season preparations for the 17-times world champion are not without problems. Just recently, while training on his roller skis in his house, he fell on a special treadmill and then crashed into a wall.

He also reported to Norwegian radio about a fall on a trampoline that caused back problems. An eye infection also limited him. These incidents do not cause him serious concern. “It was a tough month,” Bö said anyway. The season doesn’t start until the end of November in Östersund, Sweden, with the first World Cup.

