New footage of the arrest of a Serbian athlete in Kosovska Mitrovica | Info

Kickboxer and trainer Milun Milenkovic was arrested today by Luneta. Kosovo Police in Kosovska Mitrovica.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

As the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković stated, Milenković was arrested in a hair salon, which was previously surrounded by eight armored vehicles. When Lunet was handcuffed and taken away, sirens sounded in Mitrovica.

Petković added that Lune is an athlete, not a criminal, as Svečlja and others like him try to portray him.

This is a new video of the brutal arrest of a Serbian athlete from Kosmet. It clearly shows Kurti’s special forces holding their weapons aimed at ordinary citizens!


00:31

New footage of the arrest of Milun Milenkovic Lunet in Kosovska Mitrovica
Source: Courier

Source: Courier

Petar Petković, director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, announced the arrest of the Serb at a press conference in the Government of Serbia. He said that Aljbin Kurti showed with his statements today that he is interested in war. On his order, Milun Milenkovic was arrested because he is a prominent fighter for Serbian national interests and the rights of Serbs.

They arrested him at noon in the center in a hair salon that was surrounded. They held bystanders at gunpoint with long barrels. They have no proof for what they say about Lunet. Nova says that Milun Milenkovic was responsible for the attacks on Luna, for which they have no evidence“, states Petković.

(MONDO/Kurir)

