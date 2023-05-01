Home » Protest in Swat against arbitrary fares
Protest in Swat against arbitrary fares

date 2023-05-01

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Swat (Bureauport) In Swat, students and citizens shut down the general bus stand protesting against the arbitrary fare. The protesters demanded that the transporters have increased the fare automatically. The drivers were asking for a fare of Rs 1000 to Peshawar instead of Rs 600 per ride. and on refusal the transporters have disappeared the vehicles from the base. Later, the police officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesters.

