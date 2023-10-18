Protesters in Puerto Rico Advocate for Peace for Palestinians in War with Israel

Protesters in Puerto Rico Advocate for Peace for Palestine Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Israel

HATO REY – A group of protesters gathered in front of the federal court in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, advocating for peace for the Palestinian people who are currently embroiled in a deadly war with Israel. The conflict, which has been ongoing for several weeks now, has left thousands of civilians dead, with hundreds more being held hostage by Hamas. The most recent Israeli attack targeted a hospital in Gaza, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

Among the protesters was a man who identified himself as a member of the Palestinian community on the island. He expressed his gratitude to all those who have raised their voices for Palestine, stating, “We want peace, for each person to live with their rights and their human rights in Palestine and the rest of the world.” The demonstration was attended by various political and civil entities, including the Feminist Collective in Construction, the Day Promises are Over, the Socialist Movement of Workers (MST), the Civil Rights Commission of Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean Commune.

Speaking on behalf of the Feminist Collective, Zoán Dávila Roldán strongly condemned the dire conditions that have forced Palestinians to “live in misery” and characterized the Gaza Strip as “the largest prison on the planet.” He asserted, “In the face of these events, the organizations represented here stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle to recognize their right to exercise their self-determination through an independent Palestinian State. This is a fundamental step to achieve peace based on a trial. We denounce the violence, general aggression, domination exercised for decades by the fascist and genocidal state of Israel against the Palestinian people.” Roldán also criticized Israel’s disregard for international law and UN directives.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, the Jewish communities in Puerto Rico gathered on the south side of the Capitol to demonstrate their support for peace and justice for Israel. The focus was on Israelis who are currently being held hostage by Hamas, a militant group considered a terrorist organization by several countries. Diego Mendelbaum, director of the Jewish Community Center, emphasized the importance of justice and peace, stating, “There is no room for gray spaces.”

In a show of solidarity with Israel, prominent figures such as Caridad Pierluisi Urrutia, the governor’s sister, Loíza Mayor Julia Nazario Fuentes, and Secretary of State Omar Marrero were also present at the demonstration.

As tensions escalate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Puerto Ricans are joining the international community in calling for an end to the violence and a peaceful resolution that recognizes the rights and aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.

