Provincial Government must assume the aqueduct

The project of the Pacific refinery It hasn’t been done and most likely won’t be, at least for the next five years. But there is a aqueduct.

Meanwhile, as a “inheritance” of this poorly managed project, some sectors of manabí are benefiting from the large amount of water transferred by the aqueduct that connects to the La Esperanza Dam with the land of the non-existent refinery.

And good for it. It would be nonsense not to take advantage of the infrastructure of the aqueduct to provide water to farmers, but also to fisheries, water treatment plants and other beneficiaries.

Currently the aqueduct is managed by Petroecuador and the Pacific Refinery project.

It would be much better than Provincial Government of manabí request and assume the competition definitively, if the refinery never arrives, or provisionally, until the day it arrives.

At some point, ideally, the Provincial Government assume the administration of the entire water system of manabí with the necessary resources.

Today you have to bear that the Public Water Company (EPA), from Guayaquil o Quitohave to take care of the local irrigation systems and the aqueduct.

If today the users of the aqueduct have problemsthey have to go to Government center to be served

Considering the bureaucratic tangle with which the State works, that would place them far from solutions.

Editorial from El Diario published on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in our print edition.

