The conference is a unique opportunity for adolescents to learn to face life’s challenges and build a confident, creative and responsible personality.

The Cajamag Library presents a conference titled “Topics Teens Should Know”, which will take place at the Cajamag Theater on Monday April 24, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

The conference seeks to address important and relevant issues for adolescents and their personal development, and is aimed at members, parents, adolescents and the general public.

The event will have with the participation of the renowned speaker Enedina Avendanowho is a psychologist and doctor in Applied Cognitive Neurosciencesin addition to having two master’s degrees in Neuropsychology and Education and Neurosciences.

Avendaño has extensive experience in the field of psychology and has given lectures throughout the country.

The conference will focus on key issues for adolescents, such as construction of personal reality, the brain, cognition and behavior, emotional intelligence, transformation and construction of the body, social skills, healthy habits in friendship and dating, and the dangers that surround adolescents, such as bullying, drugs, sexual abuse, abortion, depression and suicide.

The conference is a unique opportunity for adolescents to learn to face life’s challenges and build a confident, creative and responsible personality. is also a opportunity for parents and other adults who work with adolescents learn how to support young people in their development.

According to Avendaño, “Adolescents face many challenges in their daily lives, from peer pressure to emotional problems and dangers online and offline. This conference will provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to face these challenges and build a full and satisfying life.

The teens are also excited for the opportunity to attend the conference. María Fernanda, 16, said: “I am very excited to attend the conference because I think I will learn a lot about how to build my personality and face the challenges that come in my life.”

Another teenager, Luis Eduardo, 15, added: “I think this conference will be very useful for me and my friends because it will help us learn about important issues that are not always discussed at school or at home.”

The conference is open to all comers and is expected to be a great success.

Tickets are available in four different categories with prices ranging from $5,000 to $12,700.