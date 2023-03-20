Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started considering holding Minar Pakistan Jalsa on March 23 instead of 22.

According to the details, the sources say that in the meeting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and President Pervaiz Elahi, the date of Minar Pakistan Jalsa was discussed.

According to PTI sources, the government has not yet given permission to hold the meeting on March 22, while at least 3 days will be required for the arrangements for the meeting.

Sources say that due to the lack of permission from the government, it is not possible to hold the rally on March 22, so PTI will request to hold the rally on March 23.