The San Fernando Educational Institution of the corregimiento of Dry riverjurisdiction of Valledupar, remains closed until it is implemented School bus.

The parents came to this decision andthat their children cannot attend classes for the long walks they must take. By lack of school transport buses nor do they have the necessary and sufficient resources to pay for tickets.

This situation led them to the early hours of this Wednesday they will close the main road that leads to San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira, to draw the attention of the Mayor of Valledupar, since from the academic activities began on January 16 and they still do not know when the school transport will come into operation.

The students and parents went to the tracks in fact in protest against the school transportation.

“Those affected are children who reside from the Engineers Battalion and study in the township of Río Seco, others who reside in La Vega, La Mina, Los Corazones, Guacoche. The Ministry of Education made a commitment since last year to implement the school transport buses on time this year and it hasn’t happened.” said Mercedes Hernandez, Mother of a family and resident of Río Seco.

He added that parents they are at a crossroads since they want their children not to fall behind in receiving classes, but they also do not want them to take long walks under the inclement sun.

The Secretary of Education, ivan bolanodid not get to the point of protest, however, THE PYLON learned that he informed the rector of the school that At the beginning of the other week the school transport will start operating.

It should be noted that in this same situation there are all the schools in the rural area of ​​Valledupar, while the administration is silent about it.