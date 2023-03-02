Home News Public schools in townships in northern Valledupar are closed due to lack of school transportation
News

Public schools in townships in northern Valledupar are closed due to lack of school transportation

by admin
Public schools in townships in northern Valledupar are closed due to lack of school transportation

The San Fernando Educational Institution of the corregimiento of Dry riverjurisdiction of Valledupar, remains closed until it is implemented School bus.

The parents came to this decision andthat their children cannot attend classes for the long walks they must take. By lack of school transport buses nor do they have the necessary and sufficient resources to pay for tickets.

This situation led them to the early hours of this Wednesday they will close the main road that leads to San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira, to draw the attention of the Mayor of Valledupar, since from the academic activities began on January 16 and they still do not know when the school transport will come into operation.

The students and parents went to the tracks in fact in protest against the school transportation.

Those affected are children who reside from the Engineers Battalion and study in the township of Río Seco, others who reside in La Vega, La Mina, Los Corazones, Guacoche. The Ministry of Education made a commitment since last year to implement the school transport buses on time this year and it hasn’t happened.” said Mercedes Hernandez, Mother of a family and resident of Río Seco.

He added that parents they are at a crossroads since they want their children not to fall behind in receiving classes, but they also do not want them to take long walks under the inclement sun.

The Secretary of Education, ivan bolanodid not get to the point of protest, however, THE PYLON learned that he informed the rector of the school that At the beginning of the other week the school transport will start operating.

See also  The daily increase in the number of local infections in mainland China has dropped significantly, and Shanghai recommends that people from key epidemic-related areas suspend their return to Shanghai_News Center_China Net

It should be noted that in this same situation there are all the schools in the rural area of ​​Valledupar, while the administration is silent about it.

You may also like

Stellantis: Galassi driving Fiat and Abarth in Italy...

“Religious fanatic” threatens David Racero

Vicenza, renewed understanding of care for children with...

Coopidrogas invested $74,978 million in a new headquarters

Ministry of Commerce: Actively promote the introduction of...

The contribution of women in contemporary architecture, projects...

For his responsibility in 5 homicides, alias Gafas...

Saman: hearing in Pakistan postponed on bail –...

Vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease advances successfully on the...

Li Keqiang presides over the meeting of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy