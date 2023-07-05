Title: Promoting Zhejiang’s “Ten Million Project” Experience to Benefit Farmers and Beautify Villages

Date: July 5th, Beijing

The Central Finance Office and the Central Agricultural Office recently held a press conference to answer questions about the “Guiding Opinions on Effectively Promoting Zhejiang’s ‘Ten Million Project’ Experience.” This project, personally planned and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping, has transformed rural areas in Zhejiang over the past 20 years and created a model for agricultural and rural modernization. The Opinions issued by various government departments highlight the significance and scientific methods involved in this experience.

The promotion of Zhejiang’s “ten million project” experience holds great significance for various aspects of China‘s development. Firstly, it aligns with the new development concept, promoting the comprehensive implementation of this concept in agriculture, rural areas, and farmers. Secondly, it accelerates the integrated development of urban and rural areas, establishing a new relationship between industry and agriculture. Additionally, it plays an important role in building a beautiful China by improving the living environment in rural areas. Lastly, it is an essential step towards solidifying rural revitalization and fulfilling the aspirations of farmers for a better life.

The success of the “Ten Thousand Project” can be attributed to the scientific methods employed. The Opinions outline six key aspects of these methods. Firstly, a focus on people’s demands and interests ensures that the project benefits the masses and fosters joint contribution. Secondly, the project is driven by innovation and green development, balancing economic progress with environmental sustainability. Thirdly, overall coordination ensures both the physical and cultural development of rural areas. Fourthly, localized policies are implemented based on the specific needs and development levels of different regions. Fifthly, strong leadership and effective mechanisms enhance the implementation and coordination of the project. Lastly, perseverance guarantees the long-term success of the project.

To promote and apply the experience of the “Ten Thousand Project,” the Opinions outline specific task requirements. These include improving the rural living environment, promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas, developing rural industries, advancing green and low-carbon agriculture, strengthening cultural and spiritual development in rural areas, and enhancing rural governance.

To ensure the success of the project, the Opinions provide clear guidelines, including the principle of not going beyond the stage of development, not engaging in formalism, and not pursuing temporary achievements. By pragmatically advancing the project, aligning it with local economic development and cultural customs, and maintaining a steady and gradual approach, the “Ten Million Project” can achieve sustainable and tangible results.

The promotion of Zhejiang’s “Ten Million Project” experience is a vital chapter in China‘s rural revitalization and the building of a beautiful China. By implementing the scientific methods employed during this project, the country can create thousands of beautiful villages and benefit thousands of farmers, contributing to overall national development and the well-being of its people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

