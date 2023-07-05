Heroic Honduran Man Drowns While Saving Children in Pennsylvania Lake

Marvin Alexan Fernández Chicas, a brave Honduran man, lost his life while attempting to save two children who had slipped into the deep waters of Lake Nockamixon in southwestern Pennsylvania. Fernández Chicas, 37, and his friend Wilson Muñoz had just finished their work at a Pennsylvania horse breeding stable when they decided to go fishing with their children in the Nockamixon Lake area, which is part of a national park.

According to Muñoz, Fernández Chicas agreed to do one last round of fishing before leaving with the four children: his three-year-old son Dylan, Muñoz’s 11-year-old son, and two friends. As they reached the lake shore, Fernández Chicas noticed Muñoz’s son and their friend slipping from a rock and falling into what they thought was shallow water.

In a heroic act of selflessness, Fernández Chicas, who couldn’t swim himself, jumped into the water to save the two children. Although he successfully rescued Muñoz’s son and their friend, he struggled against the strong current and was swept away.

Heartbroken, Muñoz shared his deep gratitude for Fernández Chicas, saying, “My son is alive thanks to Marvin. But I lost someone who was more than a friend to me. He was my brother, my greatest support, the most special person in the world.”

Initially, there were suggestions that the children had recklessly entered the water to swim. Haycock Township Fire Chief Harry Grim emphasized that people need to adhere to safety guidelines while near lakes and other bodies of water. Grim stated, “Unfortunately, people don’t follow the rules, and the sad reality is that it’s not a smooth, gradual slope underwater, and they go into a deep area, take a drink of water, and sadly die. It shouldn’t happen, but it does happen.”

Tragically, Fernández Chicas’ lifeless body was recovered from the 1,450-acre lake the same day he drowned. Ten experienced divers took part in the search and rescue operation.

Described as a dedicated worker and an excellent father, Fernández Chicas leaves behind his son and a grieving family. His sister-in-law, Lesly Canaca, expressed her admiration for his dedication to parenting, saying, “Wherever he went, Marvin went with his son, they didn’t see him alone.”

The last image Muñoz has of Fernández Chicas is him walking towards the lake with the four children. The kids were excited to catch more fish, and Fernández Chicas agreed to take them into the water while the adults waited. Little did they know that it would be the last time they would see their beloved friend and father.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise $70,000 to repatriate Fernández Chicas’ body to Honduras and support his son during this difficult time. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with water activities and the importance of following safety guidelines. Fernández Chicas will be remembered as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice to save others.

