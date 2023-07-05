Title: President Luis Abinader Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time

Subtitle: President’s Symptoms Mild Compared to Previous Diagnosis

Date: [Current Date]

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, according to his wife, Raquel Arbaje. Despite experiencing symptoms such as a cough and fever, Arbaje noted that this time, the virus is not as severe as the first diagnosis three years ago.

Abinader developed a fever on Tuesday night, leading to a positive COVID-19 test, as confirmed by Homero Figueroa, the spokesperson for the Presidency. Figueroa stated that the President is currently resting at his residence and is in a stable condition. In line with health protocols, President Abinader’s official engagements have been suspended until he completes the required days of isolation.

This marks the second time that Abinader has contracted the virus, with the first occurrence in 2020 when he was still a presidential candidate. The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, described the President’s current symptoms as similar to those of a flu process, categorizing the case as mild. Rivera added that despite the illness, Abinader continues to work from home and is actively conducting meetings via phone.

In recent weeks, the Dominican Republic has seen a surge in weekly COVID-19 infections. On June 28, the Ministry of Health reported 777 new cases, marking an increase of 222 cases from the previous week. Since the first confirmed case in March 2020, the country has recorded a total of 663,195 infections and 4,384 deaths related to COVID-19.

As Abinader follows the necessary isolation period, the government remains vigilant in tackling the ongoing pandemic. The President is expected to convene a Government Council meeting later this week, following the recommended five days of rest and isolation.

The news of President Abinader’s diagnosis serves as a reminder of the persistent threat of COVID-19 and the importance of adhering to health guidelines and precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus.

