German Bundestag – Left calls for compensation for deficit hospitals

Berlin: (hib/PK) The left-wing faction calls for compensation for loss-making hospitals via an interim law before the planned hospital reform. Rarely or never has the economic situation of the hospitals been as bad as it is now, according to an application (20/7568) by the parliamentary group. Until the reform comes into force, care structures in the hospital sector should not collapse uncontrolled.

The MEPs propose that the deficits of all hospital operators resulting from the operation of planned hospitals be compensated for until a comprehensive hospital reform comes into force with financial impact. For this purpose, funds should be taken from the health fund, which could then be reimbursed to the fund through federal funds. Energy aid should be included in the deficit calculation.

