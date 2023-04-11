News Public tender for the recruitment of 2,293 permanent staff by admin April 11, 2023 April 11, 2023 10 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Unitrópico will increase the number of admissions to study in the first semester of 2023 – news 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Second Ö-Tour stage via a detour to Innsbruck next post “Liveable, Beautiful Home, Healthy New Life”——Pingdingshan City’s 35th Patriotic Health Month Activity Launched- ChinaDaily.com You may also like Government, towards top management appointments in investee companies,... April 11, 2023 Traffic paralysis in Istanbul – Breaking news –... April 11, 2023 Anxious Colombia April 11, 2023 US, vigilant on downside risks from war in... April 11, 2023 FC Luzerne: Thibault Klidje injured and absent for... April 11, 2023 Diomedes de Jesús and Franco Argüelles present their... April 11, 2023 The Ministry of Water Resources held an education... April 11, 2023 April 2023 general conference news and announcements April 11, 2023 FEMUA: Côte d’Ivoire is ready to welcome Togo... April 11, 2023 Human Rights Commission of the Chamber will meet... April 11, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.