Puerto Rican Woman and Three Grandchildren Killed in Tragic Traffic Accident Caused by Unlicensed 15-Year-Old Driver

Tragic Accident in Florida Claims Lives of Puerto Rican Woman and Three Grandchildren

In a devastating incident that has left a community in shock, a Puerto Rican woman and her three grandchildren lost their lives on Sunday in a traffic accident in Poinciana, Florida. The incident, allegedly caused by a 15-year-old driver without a driver’s license, has brought tragedy and heartbreak to the victims’ family.

The victims have been identified as Trinidad Hernández, 50, and her grandchildren Miley Cruz, Marvin Cruz, and Anayari Hernández, aged 11, 9, and 1, respectively. Ángel Hernández, the grandfather of the three minors and Trinidad’s husband, was also in the vehicle and sustained injuries.

Sabrina Hernández, the daughter of Trinidad, shared her anguish during an interview with Noticentro (WAPA), “I’m dying inside. I will no longer be able to see my mother or my children.” The sorrowful aftermath of this tragic accident is a burden that the family will carry for the rest of their lives.

According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, the family had enjoyed a picnic together and was only two minutes away from delivering the children to Sabrina’s house when disaster struck. The 15-year-old driver, who was driving without a license and recklessly speeding, ignored a stop sign at an intersection in the Point Sienna area. The collision between both vehicles took the lives of four innocent individuals.

Sabrina became concerned when the family did not arrive at her house as expected. After receiving a call from one of her children 15 minutes before their arrival time, she deduced that something had gone terribly wrong. She decided to search for them and soon stumbled upon a devastating scene. “I started to have a feeling that something was not right. I got in my car and literally followed the helicopter,” Sabrina tearfully recounted.

Driven by grief and the desire for justice, she asserted, “I’m not going to stop until I get justice for my family because he ate the food, killed my family, but today he was able to get up, and my family couldn’t.” Sabrina’s determination to seek justice for her loved ones is unyielding, as she also criticized the lack of police patrols in the area where the accident occurred.

The family has described Trinidad as a loving and kind grandmother who brought untold joy to their lives. Marvin, one of the grandchildren, was remembered as a bright, kind-hearted young man with dreams of becoming a baseball star and an astronaut. Miley had a passion for dancing and aspired to be a cheerleader. The youngest victim, one-year-old Anayari, left behind a legacy of joy and light during her short time on Earth.

The young driver responsible for the accident is currently hospitalized with severe injuries. Three other passengers were also in the vehicle with him at the time and suffered minor injuries, according to Noticentro (WAPA).

As the family grieves their tremendous loss, they have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the funeral expenses of their departed loved ones. The community has rallied around them, offering support and condolences during this harrowing time.

The tragic accident serves as a reminder of the consequences that can arise from careless and irresponsible behavior on the roads. It highlights the importance of stricter regulations and enforcement to ensure the safety of all individuals on the streets.