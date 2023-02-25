Home News Puma and Koché together for the fourth Milan shirt
Ac Milan, Puma and Koché yesterday presented a capsule with the new fourth kit of the Milanese football club. At the heart of the collaboration, the team’s fourth shirt and the intention of transporting the club’s heritage into a new pixelated universe, “where reality coexists with the imaginary and the only thing that matters is the Rossoneri”, reads the press release issued on the official AC Milan page.

“The shirt also incorporates gold details, which add a touch of elegance to the innovative reinterpretation of the pixelated red and black stripes,” specifies the club. “The new digitally inspired garments feature all of Puma’s futuristic technology, ready to play on and off the pitch, because the game is never over“.

The drop includes the fourth AC Milan shirt, available in two versions, the Authentic and the Replica – both made, excluding the edges and decorations, with entirely recycled materials – as well as shorts, goalkeeper kits and a pre-match jacket. The t-shirt design has also been used to create decals which will be launched in the popular sports action game ‘Rocket League’ starting Wednesday 8th March.

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, the three realities are hosting a pop-up store in Milan, from 23 to 25 February, on the occasion of the Milano Fashion Week. The new fourth kit will also make its debut on Sunday 26 February when the men’s first team takes onAtalanta at San Siro in the Serie A match.

“This Fourth Kit designed by Puma and Koché is the perfect embodiment of the innovative drive of Ac Milan, which wants to be an avant-garde and trend-setting club. With its ability to incorporate our red and black colors with gold and its modern design, the Kit combines tradition and innovation, and is a testament to Ac Milan’s ability to fuse football and fashion in a credible and authentic way.” Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of Ac Milan. “It was a real honor for me to work on this cult shirt,” he added Christelle KocherFounder and Creative Director of Koché “I am very proud to bring Koché’s elegant touch to the AC Milan players on the pitch”.

However, it is not the first time that the brands are at the center of a triple partnership: already last March, they had presented a series of revisited and vintage-key garments, where the materials had been recycled from shirts not used by the Rossoneri players and by fabrics from old collections of the French brand. All, of course, following Puma’s sportswear style.

