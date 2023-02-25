First a word of introduction. It has been speculated for several years that AC Milan and Inter are planning to build a new facility. Both clubs play their home matches at the iconic San Siro, but this is quite an old stadium (built in 1926). One of the scenarios assumed that it could be modernized quite thoroughly, but the officials of both clubs rejected the idea of ​​​​renovation and in 2019 they applied to the Milan magistrate to build a new stadium.

In the meantime, several projects have been presented. Various ideas were united by the vision of a modern stadium surrounded by a sports, cultural and recreational center. There were supposed to be bicycle paths, gyms, skateparks, football fields and a sports museum available for free to residents. And although Milan’s clubs have already approved the impressive “Cathedral” project in 2021, it looks like plans have changed again.

On Friday, reported that Milan had decided to build a new stadium, but without the involvement of Inter. The investment fund RedBird Capital Partners, which acquired a stake in Milan for €1.2 billion in September 2022, intends to have a separate stadium. And he has already proposed three potential sites to the city government, and the city council has approved all of them.

On Saturday, the Gazzetta wrote that the decision of the Milan authorities “very disappointed” Steven Zhang, the Chinese owner of Inter. Reportedly, Zhang’s request for a meeting with Gerry Cardinale, chairman of RedBird Capital Partners, was ignored.

“Inter’s priority is to stay in the San Siro district of Milan. Either with Milan or separately. – we read.

Milan will not defend the title

Everything indicates that the champion of Italy, for the first time since 1990, will be Napoli, which is already 15 points above second-placed Inter Milan and 18 above Milan, which is fourth.

Milan and Inter are still battling in the Champions League. With the Rossoneri beating Tottenham 1-0 and the Nerazzuri beating Porto, both teams have a realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals, which will be a big success for Italian football, which has been in disgrace in Europe for years.