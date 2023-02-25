The coach of Milan Stefano Pegs spoke at the press conference on the eve of the home match against Atalantavalid for the 24th day of A league. These are his words.

TOMORROW – “Atalanta are a great team: they have organization, they are a technical team with physicality, duels, contrasts. We too have our characteristics, we want to be masters of the race. As always it will be an open match with them with two teams wanting to score more goals than the other”

RECOVERY – “Ibra is getting better and better, made a week always with us. It could be tomorrow the right time to see him again on the pitch. He suffered a lot to be available again, he’s with us and he’s ready to play. Calabria and Bennacer they are out but i will have them for the next come Florenzi. Maignan is fine, he will play tomorrow. First I have to say that Tatarusanu he did well, he did his duty fully. At first she struggled, it took time but then she gave her contribution. She has had the flu these days. Mike was a caged lion during this time, he couldn’t take the field, he couldn’t help the team. Now he has this chance. He’s fine, he’s very motivated and he’ll give us a big hand. Clearly he was the best goalkeeper last season, he gives us a lot in many situations. He is a very communicative goalkeeper. Tomorrow, as often happens against Atalanta, he will be the only player with a little more time to start building. He knows how to vary plays, he knows how to make the right choices. He’s a player who hasn’t played for 5 months, he’ll have to get his rhythm back and his position.”

WE ARE – “With Atalanta it’s one very important race because the classification for the Champions League is very short. We have an opportunity to stretch on them. I expect a match foughtwe have good head and legs, we want to play at our best, try to control the game better, being careful in the defensive phase”.

STELLA – “Lion? Of course it is happy with our new module. I think it would be wrong for a manager to embark on a new game system with one of the most important players in the team not happy or with the wrong characteristics. He has always been the only one in Milan who has ample freedom. He has his own way of feeling the game. He doesn’t always do what I tell him but he often does what his intuition tells him. He is happy, no difficulty”.

FINISH LINE – “I found out last night that I’m crossing a good finish line. 800 benches are not few but I don’t want to stop there. I want to reach 1000 benches as a Milan coachI know it won’t be easy but that’s the goal. I still believe that all the experiences I’ve had have made me grow. Then of course, when you play a game in which you win a Scudetto in a team like Milan, that remains as a point of reference. I hope that in my future there are still more”

– “Bennacer? It was communicated that had a small muscle injury. The lesions vary from 4 to 5 weeks. We tried to get him back for Tottenham. He’s fine but high intensity is doing it these days and it’s not the time to risk it. He will be in the team from next week“.

PROMISE – “I talked a lot with The Ketelaere in recent months, he is a young boy who is entering a completely different work environment system. Never as in the last few weeks have I seen him so convinced, well mentally, well physically. Took longer than I wanted and wanted but he’s fine. He is not only a good boy, with good boys I go to eat pizza but we want to win games and him it will make us win games. His goal chances are increasing, he will arrive: probably the first goal he scores will be lucky, that’s how I imagine it. Then it will be better“.

OPPONENT – “Hojlund he is a player we had already seen, when we prepared for the match against Salzburg in the Champions League, he still played for Sturm Graz and had an incredible game. We find a different center forward from the last ones we’ve found, especially Kane and Petagna are players who go towards each other, Hojlund instead goes deep: attention will be needed“.

