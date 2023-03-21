©Reuters. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via REUTERS



(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said China‘s peace proposals could be used as a basis for resolving the conflict in Ukraine when Kiev and its Western allies are ready.

This is what the Ria news agency reported.

Putin, who spoke after speaking with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow, said both he and Xi paid close attention to Beijing’s peace proposals during a face-to-face meeting.

(Translated by Chiara Bontacchio, edited by Francesca Piscioneri)