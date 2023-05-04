Putin returns to his office after the drone attack on the Kremlin





Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to his office today after the drone attack carried out the day before against the Kremlin, of which Moscow directly accuses Kiev.

In the images offered by public television, Putin can be seen meeting with the Minister of Economy, Maxim Reshétnikov.

When the attack took place, the head of the Kremlin was at his country residence in Novo-Ogariovo, on the outskirts of Moscow, where he spends most of his time.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov assured today that the incident would not alter the president’s plans and that he would work in the Kremlin on Thursday.

In turn, he stressed that in extreme situations Putin always “maintains serenity, concentration and clarity in the assessments and orders he gives.”

The Kremlin today accused the US of being behind the Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin and other attacks on Russian territory, which has been categorically denied by Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also denied any connection to the attack, saying that kyiv is only defending itself and not targeting targets on Russian soil.

On May 9, Putin will preside over Red Square, as scheduled, the traditional military parade on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Of course, the Russian leader will not participate that same day in the massive march through the streets of Moscow in which the Russians carry photos of their fallen relatives in the world war, since that act (Immortal Regiment) has been canceled for reasons of security. EFE