Qingdao Jiaodong Airport Enhances ‘Unaccompanied Children’ Service to Ensure Safe and Enjoyable Travel

China Civil Aviation News: Increase in Unaccompanied Children Traveling at Qingdao Airport

With the summer vacation in full swing, Qingdao Airport has witnessed a significant increase in the number of children traveling by air. According to recent statistics, the average daily number of unaccompanied children guaranteed by airport agency flights has increased by a staggering 642.9% compared to the previous month. On the busiest day, nearly 100 children were provided with protection and care during their travel.

In response to this surge, Qingdao Jiaodong Airport has launched and continuously improved its “unaccompanied children” service, aiming to provide a reassuring experience for both children and their parents. Every child traveling alone will receive an exclusive surprise, ensuring their journey is memorable and secure.

As per the regulations on passenger transport in civil aviation, unaccompanied minors typically refer to children aged between 5 and 12 years old who are traveling alone without an adult over the age of 18. While domestic airlines usually offer the unaccompanied children service free of charge, detailed information regarding international flights can be obtained by consulting each carrier airline.

It should be noted that each flight has limitations on the number of unaccompanied children it can accept. The requirements and quotas for applying for unaccompanied children services may vary among different airlines. Parents interested in availing this service for their children are advised to consult the airline while purchasing tickets or utilize the Qingdao Airport service hotline (0532-96567), the Qingdao Airport App, or WeChat Mini Program for appointments and consultations.

On the day of travel, parents should accompany their children to the manual check-in counter of the airline they are flying with, instead of using self-service check-in machines. They will then complete the necessary formalities and hand over their children to the airline staff. Parents must present their identification documents, fill out the flight receipt for unaccompanied minors, and complete the handover procedures.

Once the handover is complete, the staff will accompany and guide the child passenger through the security check section, providing assistance until they reach the corresponding boarding gate. During the boarding process, the staff ensures a seamless transition, personally handing over the child to the crew onboard, along with all necessary information, to ensure a smooth and worry-free journey. The staff will remain with the child throughout the entire process, offering constant support and companionship.

To avoid inconveniences caused by flight delays or cancellations, parents are requested to leave the airport only after the flight has taken off. This allows the staff to communicate with them about any updates regarding their children’s status or any specific requirements they may have.

When the flight lands, Qingdao Airport’s ground service staff will be waiting at the cabin door to assist the children. They will hand over the responsibility to the cabin crew, accompany the children during the retrieval of their checked luggage, and contact the designated pickup person. After verifying their identities, they ensure a safe and smooth transfer of the children to the assigned responsible individuals, providing them with a first-class treatment at the airport.

A spokesperson for Qingdao Airport expressed their commitment to continuously optimize the service guarantee process, prioritize passenger needs, and improve the overall service quality. They aim to provide a warm and comforting experience for children and their families, ensuring their journey is filled with sincere and exceptional service throughout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

