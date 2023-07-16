Home » Qinghai Governor Wu Xiaojun Prioritizes Poverty Alleviation and Rural Revitalization in Guoluo Prefecture
Qinghai Governor Wu Xiaojun Prioritizes Poverty Alleviation and Rural Revitalization in Guoluo Prefecture

Wu Xiaojun, Deputy Secretary of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Qinghai Province, recently conducted an investigation and supervision on the consolidation and expansion of the results of poverty alleviation and the effective connection with rural revitalization in Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. With the ongoing theme education as a driving force, Wu Xiaojun emphasized the importance of working energetically and together to create a happier and better life.

During his visit, Wu Xiaojun visited various villages, companies, and construction sites in the prefecture. He urged the promotion of a livable, business-friendly, and beautiful countryside, the cultivation and expansion of county-level enrichment industries, and the improvement of income levels for farmers and herdsmen. He also stressed the need for scientific and technological empowerment, industrial integration and development, scaling up of industries, and improving the mechanism of linking interests for greater benefits to the masses.

Furthermore, Wu Xiaojun highlighted the importance of ecological protection, implementing high-quality projects, and exploring the value of ecological products. He called for the integrated development of ecology, culture, tourism, and scientific research to achieve ecological enrichment. Additionally, he urged the transformation of gratitude into a driving force for post-disaster recovery and accelerated development, focusing on solving the difficulties of the masses and reassuring their hearts.

During a symposium with local officials and relevant provincial departments, Wu Xiaojun emphasized the importance of benchmarking, policy mastery, troubleshooting problems, and comprehensive measures. He stressed the need to focus on key areas such as increasing people’s income, monitoring poverty prevention, ensuring water safety, developing characteristic industries, supporting relocation, and strict supervision of project funds. Wu Xiaojun also urged the officials to shoulder their responsibilities, implement territorial and departmental duties, and continue promoting the construction of national parks.

Overall, Wu Xiaojun’s visit aimed to consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation, promote rural revitalization, and improve the well-being of the people in Guoluo Prefecture. With his energetic approach and call for collective efforts, the prospects for a happier and better life for the residents look promising.

