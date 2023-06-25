Sewerage optimization in the Los Almendros neighborhood advances positively: Essmar

The works register to date a positive progress in the replacement of networks and sewerage connections, that is, the optimization of a total of 288 meters of pipes has been carried out.

Bring basic sanitation to all sectors of Santa Marta is a mission that has led the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar ESPthat is why, in the Los Almendro neighborhoods, the renovation of 360 meters of sewage networks is carried out, which will benefit more than 600 families with the optimal provision of this service.

The works register to date a positive progress in the replacement of networks and sewer connections, that is to say, the optimization of a total of 288 meters of pipes that had deteriorated due to the wear and tear of more than 70 years of use, was carried out on 11th street between carrera 17 and 18.

Additionally, within the framework of the work, the construction of three manholes was carried out that will allow ventilation, access and maintenance to the sewerage system, which strengthens the infrastructure of the sewerage service, mitigating any occurrence of possible overflows.

Con the execution of this project, Essmar improves the quality of life of families in the sector, mitigates the occurrence of possible affectations such as overflows, and guarantees the optimal functioning of the sewage system, especially during the next winter season in the District of Santa Marta.

