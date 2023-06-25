Home » Anti-money laundering unit puts Croatia on gray list – DW – 06/24/2023
Business

Anti-money laundering unit puts Croatia on gray list – DW – 06/24/2023

by admin
Anti-money laundering unit puts Croatia on gray list – DW – 06/24/2023

The international anti-money laundering unit FATF has put Croatia, along with Cameroon and Vietnam, on its list of countries to be monitored more closely. The three states are now among 23 others that are “actively working with the FATF” to address “strategic deficiencies in their systems to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the FATF said in Paris.

Deterrent effect on investors

Croatia is the only member of the European Union that is on the list. According to the authority, Zagreb has vowed to improve and wants to start a corresponding action plan. Inclusion in the so-called gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can mean a severe loss of image for the countries concerned and have a deterrent effect on foreign investors.

Flag of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the Congress Center in Berlin (archive photo)Image: Markus Schreiber/AP/picture alliance

Other countries on the list include Albania, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. There is also a black list of countries classified as high risk. It currently includes only three countries: Iran, Myanmar and North Korea. Based in the French capital, the FATF is the main international body dedicated to combating and preventing money laundering and terrorist financing and is attached to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Also Germany with deficits

Last summer, a report by the FATF also confirmed that Germany had deficits in the fight against money laundering. A major point of criticism was that the fight against money laundering has so far not been given sufficient political importance.

See also  Resolution 53 of 05/22/2023 - Adoption of the Delegated Decree ''Institutional and organizational structure of the University of the Republic of San Marino''

sti/kle (afp, rtr)

You may also like

Luciano Canfora curries Parenzo-De Gregorio: frost at In...

Minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these...

Inflation dances by itself. From Fed to ECB...

Big moves in this city’s real estate market!Improvement...

Banks, the notice puts account holders on alert:...

Putin does not want to punish mercenaries

Wagner uprising in Moscow, the money better to...

The sentiment turned sharply, and the bond market...

German Bundestag – Federal Government: Help with the...

Campari, the Garavoglia saga: 50 million from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy