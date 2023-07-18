Questions that must be asked to have access to knowledge of a written text – breaking latest news

Galo Guerrero-Jimenez

In the course of life we ​​always spend asking questions about how to face everyday reality. And one of those concerns is how we obtain access to knowledge, which is what guides us to develop with the greatest and best normality so that our professional, occupational and all human nature performance is assimilated, processed, analyzed and reflected so that , from that mental fluidity of ideas, which come and go, we can organize our daily lives.

From this formulation of existential, axiological and philosophical questions, it is understood that each human being organizes his life, which begins with family education and continues with school education and then academic education for those who have the opportunity to pursue their university studies in general. And it is perhaps, here, where the great concern arises around the studies that every educational, social, cultural, family and individual community should consider at the different educational levels: Why is it important to have access to the information that rests on a book, article or manuscript written physically or virtually prepared to study it from the mediation of an expert and from the consciously assumed personal reading that each entity involved must have so that it can be formed cognitively, ethically, linguistically and aesthetically from this educational reality ?

What is it that guarantees a written text on which a certain topic is analyzed to have access to knowledge? Does this concern really matter? Or are the methods, electronic tools and various didactic plans that are carried out to gain access to knowledge more important without analyzing what a scientific, humanistic, literary or thematic text contains, depending on the inclination of the interested party to study it? If the center of the study is embodied in a written text, does the level of depth and ideology contained in that manuscript matter?

In short, there are many concerns that must be kept in mind in this regard in order to have access to knowledge, especially with regard to reading a written text or listening to and viewing a video or a specific image. Well, as the Colombian expert Beatriz Robledo points out, “for decades, reading promotion has been talked about as the mediation carried out by a reader, a group or an institution to get incipient or in-training readers to approach written texts in any support that manifest. But this approach is not passive or only functional. The promotion of reading aims to train critical readers [no meros repetidores de contenidos memorizados mecánicamente] with the ability to question texts and interpret them in relation to sociocultural contexts. (…) Reading and writing are conceived today as fundamental rights of every citizen and not accessing them is a cause of marginalization and exclusion” (2010) which, by the way, do incalculable damage to society, due to the delay educational and humanistic training that individuals who have not been able to join this educational process lack.

The antecedent of these reflections when reading to study or to assume a professional position from a healthy educational entertainment, is framed in other philosophical and emotional particularities of language, such as that of Irene Vallejo who maintains that “the book must be portable, it must favor the privacy of those who write and read, it must accompany the readers and fit in their luggage” (2021) that is, in their brain, since the power of words only means if the reader is in the best conditions ecological-cognitive to understand and process linguistically, aesthetically and phenomenologically that portion of textual language that aspires to position itself in the construction of our own character until it reaches the point of autonomously and responsibly configuring an ethic of literacy.

