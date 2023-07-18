MARTIN GASSELSBERGER – „Solo in Innsbruck“ – mica

The Austrian jazz pianist MARTIN GASSELSBERGER also delivers on his live album „Solo in Innsbruck” (ATS Records) a masterpiece of improvisation.

A musical tale written by the native of Upper Austria usually begins with individual, softly played tones that slowly and carefully transform into fragments of melodies. Gradually, the events condense over wide arcs of suspense and many variations into a complex and very varied sound pattern, until it finally leads to a big, gripping finale. The amazing thing is that the music is not made to sound on the basis of a sheet of music, but solely through improvisation. Martin Gasselsberger lets himself be guided by his intuition and his extraordinary musical flair. He takes every step spontaneously, without a preconceived plan. Everything is formed in the now.

Martin Gasselsberger’s pieces, which were created in the Great Hall of the House of Music in Innsbruck, are characterized by a high degree of musicality. The pianist puts the feeling in the foreground and avoids any kind of bulkiness that first has to be unraveled in the head. If you listen to the album, it’s almost as if you were on a journey of discovery through the most diverse musical atmospheres. You never know what’s coming next and where you’ll be carried. Martin Gasselsberger always manages to break new ground and steer events in a new direction. As a result, the tension in his pieces remains high from the first to the last note.

Martin Gasselsberger shows himself to be an outstanding musical storyteller on his new album. “Solo in Innsbruck” is a piece of music that aims to create images in the mind of the listener, which it definitely does beautifully.

Michael Ternai

++++

