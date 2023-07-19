Quetame tragedy increases travel costs

After the tragedy that occurred in Quetame, Cundinamarca, in which an avalanche left 14 people dead and more than 20 missing, the intermunicipal passenger transport businessmen expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims, and called on the National Government to take corrective action immediately.

The businessmen, who announced that shipments will begin to be made through alternate routes as of today, warned about the increase in travel costs and travel times. “On average, between Bogotá and Vía al Llano, more than 15,000 daily passengers move, making it a road corridor with a high flow of users.

Therefore, in the face of this emergency caused on the road, not only would the travel time be doubled on the other enabled roads, but the operating costs would increase and could be transferred to the price of the tickets”, pointed out José Yesid Rodríguez, president of ADITT .

According to the businessmen, under normal conditions the route from the Bogotá Transport Terminal to Villavicencio is 135 km in an approximate travel time of 3 hours, with the route through the Sisga-Guateque-San Luis de Gaceno it is 353 km in an approximate time of 8 hours of travel, and via the Sisga-Tunja road. Sogamoso – Pajarito – Aguazul – Tauramena- Restrepo would be 564 km with an approximate travel time of 12 hours.

“Given this situation and due to the emergency, it is necessary for the National Government to review some economic relief for businessmen, such as exemption from paying tolls,” said José Yesid Rodríguez, stating that they trust the speedy authorization of the road.

The price of tourist services is moderated

After the tragedy, the intermunicipal passenger transport businessmen expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims, and called on the National Government to take corrective measures immediately.

The businessmen, who announced that shipments will begin to be made through alternate routes as of today, warned about the increase in travel costs and travel times.

“On average, between Bogotá and Vía al Llano, more than 15,000 daily passengers move, making it a road corridor with a high flow of users. Therefore, in the face of this emergency caused on the road, not only would the travel time be doubled on the other enabled roads, but the operating costs would increase and could be transferred to the price of the tickets”, pointed out José Yesid Rodríguez, president of ADITT .

According to the businessmen, under normal conditions the route from the Bogotá Transport Terminal to Villavicencio is 135 km in an approximate travel time of 3 hours, with the route through the Sisga-Guateque-San Luis de Gaceno it is 353 km in an approximate time of 8 hours of travel, and via the Sisga-Tunja road. Sogamoso – Pajarito – Aguazul – Tauramena- Restrepo would be 564 km with an approximate travel time of 12 hours.

“Given this situation and due to the emergency, it is necessary for the National Government to review some economic relief for businessmen, such as exemption from paying tolls,” said José Yesid Rodríguez, stating that they trust the speedy authorization of the road.

Comments