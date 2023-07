Matt Brase would be ready to leave Pallacanestro Varese. Although the NBA Escape present in his contract expiring in 2024 expired on June 30, the red and white coach would have expressed to some acquaintances the will not to return to Italy. The news was brought forward last night by varesenoi.

In between, according to Prealpina, there would be the Philadelphia 76ers and an assistant role for Nick Nurse, with whom Brase collaborated ten years ago at the time of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook