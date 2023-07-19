Investigation into the murder of Tupak | Fun

The case of the murder of one of the most popular rappers, Tupac, has not been solved even after 27 years.

Las Vegas police searched a house Monday as part of the investigation into the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. Nevada authorities confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rapper’s long-unsolved murder nearly 30 years ago.

The rapper was killed back in 1996, and as “Daily Mail” writes, detectives have now served a search warrant for a house in Henderson. Arguably the most famous rapper of all time was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Las Vegas on September 7th. He was then taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where he died six days later, and the case remains unsolved.

On the fateful night, Tupak was shot four times from a Glock pistol, twice in the chest, once in the arm and once in the thigh. One bullet ended up in his right lung, while his friend Marion Knight was wounded. That night they were returning from a Mike Tyson boxing match.

For now, there is no more detailed information about the current search of the house in Henderson.



