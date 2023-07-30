Quibdó: 14 mayoral candidates

At 6 pm on July 29, the registration period for candidates for governorship, mayoralties, assembly, and councils closed.

Fourteen candidates registered for the mayoralty of Quibdó, one woman and thirteen men, as follows:

Jáder Cuesta Hinestroza, from the Dignity and Commitment party

Jesús Ómar Rentería Borja, On the Move

Juan Carlos Blanco, Colombia Resurrected

Luis Gregorio Mosquera, Historical Pact

Modesto Serna, Citizen Force

Teddy Bolaños, Green Alliance

Wagner Mosquera, Democratic Pole

Alan Mosquera, The Peace Force

Cesar García, ADA

Danny Moreno, Liberal

Darwin Lozano, Ecologist

Donaldo Cordoba, The U

Harold Mosquera, Radical Change

Hector Trujillo, ASI

