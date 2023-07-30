Quibdó: 14 mayoral candidates

At 6 pm on July 29, the registration period for candidates for governorship, mayoralties, assembly, and councils closed.
Fourteen candidates registered for the mayoralty of Quibdó, one woman and thirteen men, as follows:
Jáder Cuesta Hinestroza, from the Dignity and Commitment party
Jesús Ómar Rentería Borja, On the Move
Juan Carlos Blanco, Colombia Resurrected
Luis Gregorio Mosquera, Historical Pact
Modesto Serna, Citizen Force
Teddy Bolaños, Green Alliance
Wagner Mosquera, Democratic Pole
Alan Mosquera, The Peace Force
Cesar García, ADA
Danny Moreno, Liberal
Darwin Lozano, Ecologist
Donaldo Cordoba, The U
Harold Mosquera, Radical Change
Hector Trujillo, ASI