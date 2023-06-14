Quibdó: inter-institutional soccer tournament

With the presence of twelve teams, the 2023 Nefrochocó Cup Inter-institutional Soccer Tournament will be inaugurated this Thursday, June 15, on the Chipichipi field.

The event seeks the integration of institutions through sports, is organized by Wilmar Hidalgo, and at its beginning they will be measured at 7:00 pm Ombudsman vs. SENA Chocó.

The schedule closes at 8:00 pm with the Quibdó Mayor’s Office meeting with Majesty.