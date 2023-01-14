A suicide case is the strangest of its kind in the city of Quri, in the south of the country, for mysterious reasons, but the news indicates that the reasons for the suicide of this young man, Maginger Musa, who is thirty years old, committed suicide by hanging in his uncle’s house on Thursday night, January 12, and he lost his life as a result of this mysterious suicide.

Maginger Musa had been suffering from a bunion in his right foot for some time. The treatments he was following did not help him much. For the past few days, he has been writhing in pain. Is this the reason for his suicide? A question everyone asks.

According to his uncle Jack Comay, who hanged himself in his house, they were together on the same Thursday night before going to bed. His surprise was great when he went out at five o’clock and saw his dead nephew hanging on the mango tree in the house. After being found, the body is given to the parents for burial.