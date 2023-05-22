Home » Racing wheelchair: Thomas Geierspichler is already in good shape
News

Racing wheelchair: Thomas Geierspichler is already in good shape

by admin
Racing wheelchair: Thomas Geierspichler is already in good shape

Thomas Geierspichler started the season a few days late. Handicapped by a urinary infection, the Salzburg racing wheelchair user had to cancel the Daniela Jutzeler Bahnmeeting, the traditional start of the competition year, at short notice. But it worked at the international Swiss championships at the weekend in Arbon – and Geierspichler immediately achieved better times than in the previous year and also managed two A-limits for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. “I’m really happy about that. Last week I was still in bed with a fever and had to take antibiotics,” said the 47-year-old Anifer, who was one second faster in the 400-meter race than in his 2022 season best (1:04.43 minutes). In the final calculation it was the eighth place. Tomoki Sato from Japan won.

Geierspichler also set a top time in the 100-meter sprint (19.23 seconds), although a place on the podium was of course out of reach for the long-distance specialist. “The fact that I’m so much faster despite the adverse conditions shows me that I worked very well in the winter,” said the two-time Paralympic winner, who will continue at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil at the end of this week as part of the Swiss track series. “I have the minimum goal with them
A Limits done. Now it’s time to recover well for the last two races in Switzerland,” said Geierspichler.

See also  Laboratory technician dies at 42 of a very rare disease discovered less than a month ago

You may also like

Xi Jinping wrote back to encourage garbage sorting...

They steal 15 vehicles from an Ambacar warehouse

They enjoyed the Scout Risaralda Games

Image or well-being

Average: Lift in Schöneck should run again at...

They reveal videos of sexual acts in Cálamo...

Uvira: the opposition bloc denounces the growing insecurity

The energy transition must be at a minimum...

Children find dead woman in schoolyard in Recklinghausen...

Due to the low water level, heavy vehicles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy