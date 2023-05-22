Racing wheelchair: Thomas Geierspichler is already in good shape

Thomas Geierspichler started the season a few days late. Handicapped by a urinary infection, the Salzburg racing wheelchair user had to cancel the Daniela Jutzeler Bahnmeeting, the traditional start of the competition year, at short notice. But it worked at the international Swiss championships at the weekend in Arbon – and Geierspichler immediately achieved better times than in the previous year and also managed two A-limits for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. “I’m really happy about that. Last week I was still in bed with a fever and had to take antibiotics,” said the 47-year-old Anifer, who was one second faster in the 400-meter race than in his 2022 season best (1:04.43 minutes). In the final calculation it was the eighth place. Tomoki Sato from Japan won.

Geierspichler also set a top time in the 100-meter sprint (19.23 seconds), although a place on the podium was of course out of reach for the long-distance specialist. “The fact that I’m so much faster despite the adverse conditions shows me that I worked very well in the winter,” said the two-time Paralympic winner, who will continue at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil at the end of this week as part of the Swiss track series. “I have the minimum goal with them

A Limits done. Now it’s time to recover well for the last two races in Switzerland,” said Geierspichler.