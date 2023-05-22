by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

A Palermo volleyball team hadn’t fought for a Scudetto since the 1987/1988 championship 3′ OF READING PALERMO – A long wait, which lasted 35 years, to find a Palermo team fighting for the Scudetto. The last time was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «New Paradise VolleyPalermo&Pomaralva in the Under 18 Scudetto Final appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».