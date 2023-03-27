Caracas, Venezuela – March 23, 2023 – Cybersecurity was the main topic at the III IFPO Hispanic Meeting, which took place on March 21 and 22, 2023 in Caracas. The participation of the cybersecurity specialist and director of MoreThanSecurity, Rafael Nuñezas a featured speaker, was a highlight at the event.

During his presentation, Rafael Nuñez shared his knowledge and experience in the field of cybersecurity, offering an up-to-date view of cybersecurity trends for 2023 and how businesses and organizations can prepare to protect themselves against cyber threats. As director of MoreThanSecurity, Rafael Nuñez provides its clients with advanced and customized computer security solutions.

The event, organized by the prominent leader of the security industry, Alfredo Yuncoza, brought together experts and professionals from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the field of cybersecurity. The participation of Rafael Nuñez at the event he was a valuable addition to the program, providing a unique and authoritative perspective on the industry.

We thank Alfredo Yuncoza for his dedication and effort in organizing the III IFPO Hispanic Meeting, which was a resounding success and a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge in the field of cybersecurity. We look forward to the next edition of the event.

In short, the participation of Rafael Nuñez as a speaker on cybersecurity trends 2023 at the III IFPO Hispanic Meeting was a memorable event and a valuable contribution to the information security industry. His experience and leadership as director of MoreThanSecurity it further enriched the discussion and provided a useful and relevant perspective to the attendees.

