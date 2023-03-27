Home News Treasury Secretary and Cadastre manager summoned today to the District Council
News

Treasury Secretary and Cadastre manager summoned today to the District Council

by admin
Treasury Secretary and Cadastre manager summoned today to the District Council

Public servants must answer the questionnaire of the Edilicia Corporationto clarify to Santa Marta the excessive collection of property tax.

For today March 27th they are quoted the Treasury Secretary and Castro’s managerto the District Council.

The debate is scheduled so that public servants give them answer to the city about the controversial property tax who currently leads the District administration.

In this regard: “The property tax in Santa Marta violates the principle of legality”: Hubert Ramírez

The speaker of this proportion was the councilor Ingrid Gomezwho stated that he hopes that both the Secretary of the Treasury Edson Manjarrezlike Castro’s manager, clarify to the samarios these events around the excessive property tax collection in certain sectors of the city, “as in the case of the tourism sector, as we have already reiterated, we review the answers to the questionnaire and, in the debate, we will be able to make visible some inconsistencies What do we find in those answers?

Also read: Do not pay the property tax that the collection is illegal

Both the Secretary of the Treasury and the Cadastre manager are expected to comply with today with the discussion who have been waiting for the samarias for days.

See also  Anna Barbaro and the guide Charlotte Bonin silver in Tokyo

You may also like

Training, Regional Council approves guidelines for higher technical...

Teams achieving big targets in T20

More solar energy to combat climate change in...

Dominican Republic. The Ibero-American conference opens with the...

Rafael Núñez Aponte participated in the III IFPO...

Nuremberg | Attacked and wanted by the police

Caught! Subject posed as boss of Saime Monagas

He preferred to jump into the river than...

Pollution of the Oder: The tormented river

WhatsApp plans to introduce one-listen voice notes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy