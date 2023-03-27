Public servants must answer the questionnaire of the Edilicia Corporation to clarify to Santa Marta the excessive collection of property tax.

For today March 27th they are quoted the Treasury Secretary and Castro’s managerto the District Council.

The debate is scheduled so that public servants give them answer to the city about the controversial property tax who currently leads the District administration.



The speaker of this proportion was the councilor Ingrid Gomezwho stated that he hopes that both the Secretary of the Treasury Edson Manjarrezlike Castro’s manager, clarify to the samarios these events around the excessive property tax collection in certain sectors of the city, “as in the case of the tourism sector, as we have already reiterated, we review the answers to the questionnaire and, in the debate, we will be able to make visible some inconsistencies What do we find in those answers?



Both the Secretary of the Treasury and the Cadastre manager are expected to comply with today with the discussion who have been waiting for the samarias for days.



